A southwest Wisconsin lawmaker announced Thursday that she will not seek re-election.
Wisconsin state Sen. Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, represents Senate District 32, which includes Crawford County as its southernmost point.
“It was not an easy decision, but I know it is time to put my family first and look to a future where I can put away my little red suitcase that has accompanied me on my weekly travels to Madison for the past 20 years,” Schilling said in a statement.
Shilling is finishing her third term in the state Senate after being elected in a 2011 special election. She previously served in the Wisconsin Assembly.
She was elected to serve as minority leader in the Wisconsin Senate in 2014.
Thursday’s announcement notes that Schilling is the longest-serving female leader in Wisconsin legislative history.