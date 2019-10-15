The 11th annual Jam the Van event recently resulted in the collection of more than 3,700 items for Cascade Food Pantry.
The donation drive, which is fueled by students from Cascade and Aquin Catholic elementary schools, seeks to stock chiefly nonfood items such as toilet paper, laundry detergent, toothpaste and diapers.
“This will help to stock the pantry until we have this event again next year,” said coordinator Diana Myers.
Aquin Principal Vicki Palmer said, “The students know that giving is important. It’s supporting our community and those in need.”