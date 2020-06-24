The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Jay M. Martin, 33, of 2060 Elm St., was arrested at 12:26 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Kaufmann Avenue and Cushing Street on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
- Jeffrey D. Duwe, 43, of 3195 Asbury Road, reported a vehicle burglary during which $1,900 worth of items were taken between 3:55 and 8:05 a.m. Tuesday while it was in a parking lot at Grove Tools, 3230 Dodge St.
- Andrew T. Westhoff, 40, of 735 Rose St., reported $720 worth of criminal mischief to a vehicle at his residence at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.