One person was hurt Saturday in Dubuque in a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the arrest of one of the drivers.
Paisley M. Blakemore, an infant from Dubuque, was transported by private vehicle to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, according to Dubuque police. Police said Paisley Blakemore was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Branden M. Blakemore, 36, of Dubuque.
Police said Susan R. Hahlen, 64, of Dubuque, was traveling north on John F. Kennedy Road approaching the intersection of Asbury Road at 6:52 a.m. when Hahlen failed to move over far enough when navigating a lane change and struck Blakemore’s vehicle, which was stationary in traffic in the northbound lanes of JFK.
Hahlen was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated and cited with improper lane change, according to police.