Dubuque Dream Center is auctioning off a shed to raise money for its Career Development Program.
The shed was constructed this summer by the center’s youth career development students, according to a press release.
Bidding starts at $4,000, and the online auction will run through 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27.
To see the specs of the building or to place a bid, visit https://bit.ly/2khBwGD.
To schedule a tour of the shed or for any questions, contact, Tim Gaffney at tgaffney@dbqdream.org or 563-845-7591.