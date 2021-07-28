Police are investigating the discovery of gunshot damage at The Forum, the Dubuque Community School District property at 2300 Chaney Road.

Lt. Ted McClimon said Tuesday that investigators also discovered a spent firearm round at the scene.

Police believe the incident occurred Thursday or Friday.

The gunshot impact caused $500 worth of damage.

“The investigation remains active,” McClimon said.

