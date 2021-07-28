Sorry, an error occurred.
Police are investigating the discovery of gunshot damage at The Forum, the Dubuque Community School District property at 2300 Chaney Road.
Lt. Ted McClimon said Tuesday that investigators also discovered a spent firearm round at the scene.
Police believe the incident occurred Thursday or Friday.
The gunshot impact caused $500 worth of damage.
“The investigation remains active,” McClimon said.
