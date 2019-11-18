PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Hanwan Jiang does not have to peer inside the cracks of bridges to detect signs of impending failure.
By the time signs are evident to the human eye, it might already be too late.
“I always wondered if there was a smarter way to detect the damage of the bridges,” she said.
Jiang, an assistant professor of civil engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, is developing a new system of bridge analysis that would allow inspectors to peer inside using technology similar to medical ultrasound.
Damage could be detected at its onset.
And with the average age of bridges in the United States at 43 years, there is a ready market.
According to American Society of Civil Engineers’ Infrastructure Report Card, Iowa is ranked first in the nation in the percentage of structurally deficient bridges. Nearly 20% of the state’s 24,000 bridges are classified as such.
Meanwhile, about 8.6% of Illinois’ about 26,800 bridges and 8.7% of Wisconsin’s 14,250 are considered structurally deficient.
CURRENT WEAKNESSES
Jiang believes her device will provide municipalities and states with a cost-friendly alternative to current inspection methods.
“Today, bridge inspection heavily relies on visual inspection (and) on the engineer’s experience,” she said. “By the day you are able to visualize the defect on the surface, something worse already occurred on the inside.”
Grant County Highway Commissioner Dave Lambert is a certified bridge inspector charged with evaluating 70 county bridges every two years.
Testing wooden structures requires drilling a hole into a pile, which can be graphically analyzed. Concrete bridges rely upon the visual detection of cracks.
“You take a picture every year,” Lambert said. “You can kind of watch an area where you are concerned.”
A BETTER METHOD
Jiang began her research in 2012, and after unsuccessful trials using microwaves and penetrative ground radar, settled upon ultrasonic waves as a method to detect deficiencies within concrete structures.
She glues sensors to a bridge section, whereupon sound waves are sent through the concrete and the impulses are collected. The process takes about an hour.
Later, software Jiang developed processes the data into an image of the bridge’s cross section.
“It generates the interior image that reflects the defects,” like holes or cracks, she said. “That way, we can evaluate the real condition of the bridges.”
Jiang has partnered with faculty across the country and recruited several undergraduates from other disciplines to assist in her work.
Senior Mark Berna, a structural engineering major, analyzes the capacity of bridges Jiang is studying.
His calculations will determine what load the bridge can bear in light of its current condition.
“You compare the test values to what I calculate and see if the bridge is still serviceable,” he said.
To date, Jiang has analyzed three bridges and hopes to conduct additional sampling in the tri-state region.
She also awaits a patent for her device and seeks investors.
If she received funding tomorrow, Jiang estimates it would take one to two years to develop a commercial product, which could retail at about $30,000.