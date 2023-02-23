Some Dubuque City Council members this week suggested adding more staff to the city’s geographic information systems office.
GIS Coordinator and Analyst Nikki Rosemeyer requested the addition of GIS applications specialist and GIS data analyst positions to the office. The two positions would cost the city a total of $151,650 in recurring, annual wage expenses.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen did not recommend they be included in the budget for fiscal year 2024, which will begin on July 1.
But during the city’s first budget hearing this week, City Council Member Danny Sprank asked if the city could allocate funding to fill the positions.
“It sounds like you really need a lot of help,” Sprank said to Rosemeyer. “Is there any way we can get a little creative and get you a little more help?”
There are currently two employees in the GIS office. Since the city began using GIS technology in 1996, Rosemeyer said, the workload of her office has expanded to mapping out data for various city projects and creating usable applications for city staff and residents.
“It’s always been a challenge to plan out all our work,” Rosemeyer said.
However, Van Milligen said there were several other requests by city departments to add staff that he also did not recommend be approved, and he argued that the city cannot justify the added expenses.
“There are a lot of good requests that we couldn’t afford to recommend,” he said.
Council Members Susan Farber and Katy Wethal also asked if there were ways to fund the GIS office’s requested staff positions.
However, Council Member David Resnick said the city must be careful in how it adds to its staff.
“We have to figure out how to do things with improved processes,” he said. “We have great employees, and they are working very hard, but I think we also need to be very careful in adding more employees.”
Council members eventually agreed to table discussion on funding the requested positions until they listened to the remaining budget presentations from the city’s other departments.
The city will hold six more budget hearings: on Monday, Feb. 27, as well as on March 7, 8, 9, 21 and 22. State law requires that the fiscal year 2024 budget must be approved by the end of April.
Below are details on the departments discussed during the first budget hearing.
City Attorney’s Office
- Revenue or resources projected: $694,273
- Expenditures projected: $1,075,547
- Expense change from fiscal year 2023 (budgeted): 5.4%
- Tax support requested: $381,274
- Tax support current year: $505,952
- Employment change: No employment changes. The department has the equivalent of 5.62 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: No requested improvement packages.
City Clerk
- Revenue or resources projected: $373,983
- Expenditures projected: $557,272
- Expense change from fiscal year 2023 (budgeted): 9.2%
- Tax support requested: $183,289
- Tax support current year: $190,017
- Employment change: No employment changes. The department has the equivalent of four full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages include $7,049 to implement a new City Council agenda management system and $1,137 to purchase equipment to allow the assistant city clerk to work from home.
Public Information Office
- Revenue or resources projected: $1,005,414
- Expenditures projected: $1,197,166
- Expense change from fiscal year 2023 (budgeted): 14%
- Tax support requested: $191,752
- Tax support current year: $209,664
- Employment change: Transitioning a communications assistant position from Leisure Services to Public Information Office, resulting in a total of the equivalent of 8.75 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages include $24,623 to enroll the city into Esri’s Advantage Program to provide annual geospatial meetings with city departments and provide access to a technical advisor and, $7,200 to purchase social media archiving services.
Human Resources
- Revenue or resources projected: $1,006,748
- Expenditures projected: $1,468,775
- Expense change from fiscal year 2023 (budgeted): 13.7%
- Tax support requested: $462,027
- Tax support current year: $597,044
- Employment change: No employment changes. The department has the equivalent of 7.75 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages include $11,449 to create a fund to hire outside trainers and motivational speakers for sessions with city employees, $3,962 to create an incentive program for employees who provide employee training or supervisor orientation and $4,582 to create a fund for Office 365/technology-related training for employees.
City Manager’s Office
- Revenue or resources projected: $1,246,353
- Expenditures projected: $1,923,689
- Expense change from fiscal year 2023 (budgeted): 10.8%
- Tax support requested: $677,336
- Tax support current year: $879,394
- Employment change: No employment changes. The department has the equivalent of 10.42 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages include $8,812 to research and develop energy benchmarking policies for all municipal facilities and draft communitywide benchmarking ordinances, $7,051 to establish city fleet policies, execute an electric vehicle transition study and create an education and communication campaign, and $8,813 to fund capacity building and engagement in frontline communities in regards to addressing greenhouse gas emissions.
City Council
- Revenue or resources projected: $98
- Expenditures projected: $157,250
- Expense change from fiscal year 2023 (budgeted): 1.3%
- Tax support requested: $157,152
- Tax support current year: $155,036
- Employment change: No employment changes, resulting in a total of the equivalent of 3.5 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: No requested improvement packages
