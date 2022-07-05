A Dubuque man accused of stabbing a woman in the neck is no longer charged with attempted murder.
Cristopher Callejas-Gonzalez, 24, of Dubuque, recently pleaded not guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of willful injury causing serious injury, first-degree attempted burglary, going armed with intent and assault with a dangerous weapon.
Callejas-Gonzalez initially was charged with attempted murder and going armed with intent. However, the attempted murder charge was not filed in his trial information.
County Attorney C.J. May III said in an email to the Telegraph Herald that Assistant County Attorney Joshua Sims is handling the case.
“(Sims) indicates that in his analysis, the evidence did not support filing a charge of attempted murder due to a lack of sufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant did unlawfully and intentionally attempt to cause the death of the victim,” May wrote. “Rather, the evidence did support filing the charge of willful injury causing serious injury.”
Court documents state that police responded to 2340 Central Ave. on June 3 after the stabbing was reported. Officers found Melissa A. Honeyfield, 40, of Dubuque, standing outside and holding a bedsheet to cover an about 2-inch puncture wound on the side of her neck. She was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
“Medical staff advised the knife had missed all major arteries and caused only tissue damage,” documents state.
Honeyfield told police that she didn’t know the man who attacked her, documents state, but Callejas-Gonzalez called 911 to report that he stabbed a woman named Melissa.
When officers then met with Callejas-Gonzalez, he reported that he smoked methamphetamine earlier in the day and he admitted that he was at 2340 Central Ave., Apt. 3.
“(Callejas-Gonzalez) then explained he began to hear voices and believed a female was in distress within the apartment,” documents state. “Callejas-Gonzalez stated he picked up a knife and ‘poked’ Melissa in the neck/shoulder area and continued to ask her, ‘Where is Jazmin?’”
Documents do not explain who “Jazmin” is.
Ebony T. Hayes, 30, of Dubuque, told police that she was in the apartment with Honeyfield and Callejas-Gonzalez, whom she only knew by his first name.
“(Hayes) heard chairs being knocked over in the kitchen, followed by Honeyfield screaming,” documents state. “Hayes opened the bathroom door and observed Callejas-Gonzalez pointing a knife at Honeyfield. Honeyfield was holding her shirt up to the left side of her neck and stated Callejas-Gonzalez had just stabbed her.”
Callejas-Gonzalez’s next court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 15.