All-terrain and utility vehicle drivers now can ride within the City of Shullsburg.
Common Council members recently approved an ordinance that permits the vehicles on all streets, alleys and roadways throughout the year. Under state law, vehicles can cross, but not drive on, Wisconsin 11.
According to the ordinance, no person younger than 16 years old can operate an ATV or UTV. Both drivers and passengers younger than 18 must wear protective headgear. All occupants must wear seatbelts.
No ATVs or UTVs can operate from 1 to 5 a.m. Open intoxicants are not permitted during vehicle operation.
Council members intend to review the ordinance in six months to assess whether the policies need to be changed.