Dubuque City Hall will be closed to the public today as crews clean up after water pipe leaked over the weekend.
A press release states that the closures will allow crews to "carry out cleanup activities," though no additional details about the leak or possible damage were released.
City residents looking to make utility bill payments today can do so via the dropbox at the 13th Street entrance at City Hall, at www.cityofdubuque.org/payment or by phone by calling 563-589-4144 and then selecting option 1 for phone payments. Customers with other inquiries can call the Utility Billing Department at 563-589-4144.
Other city departments located in City Hall will serve residents via email and by phone today. Contact information can be found at www.cityofdubuque.org/departments.