The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County
Sheriff’s departments reported:
Daniel P. Grubbe, 53, no permanent address, was arrested at 10:24 p.m. Monday in the area of 18th Street and Central Avenue on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, unlawfully carrying concealed weapons and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as a warrant charging a probation violation.
- David A. Holmes, 59, of 3650 Pennsylvania Ave., No. J-108, was arrested at 2:41 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Holmes assaulted Priscilla Holmes, 57, of the same address.
- Roxane Demaio, 54, of 2764 Central Ave., was arrested at 7:03 p.m. Saturday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Demaio assaulted Patrick A. Demaio, 59, of the same address.
- Curtis W. Gilbert, 31, of 2545 Anamosa Drive, reported a burglary resulting in the theft of $700 at about 11:35 p.m. Monday at his residence.
- James P. Hansen, 88, of 10812 Wallerwood Drive, reported the theft of a $600 shipping container at about 2:10 p.m. Monday from his residence.
- Debra A. Beck, 57, of 785 Rose St., reported $500 worth of criminal damage to her residence at about 10 p.m. Sunday.