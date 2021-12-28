A new foundation, named in honor of a local woman who died a decade ago, is focused on providing mirrors that can aid in babies’ development.
The Becky Drees Memorial Foundation recently donated 300 “tummy time” mirrors to area hospitals and plans to donate more for each baby born. The mirrors are meant to keep babies more engaged while lying on their stomachs, an action that aids in gross motor skill and muscle development.
The foundation is named after Becky Drees, of Earlville, Iowa, who died at the age of 22 from injuries sustained in a 2010 motorcycle crash.
“What better way to honor her than giving mirrors to babies to help them all have a good start in life,” said Nancy Drees, Becky’s mother. “Becky was full of life. You knew when she walked into a room. We wanted to keep her memory alive, and we wanted people to know what a great person she was.”
Nancy Drees, who lives on a farm between Dyersville and Earlville, said she has wanted to start a foundation in honor of her daughter for a while but hadn’t been able to until her retirement this year. She worked for nearly 40 years as an occupational therapist for Keystone Area Education Agency, and she said she loved working with families and babies.
During home visits, she always left a “tummy time” mirror, which later sparked the idea to continue giving mirrors through the foundation, Drees said. The foundation now hopes to continue restocking mirrors for newborns as needed.
“I know there’s a lot of very good causes for people to give to, but babies are true to my heart,” she said. “Even in retirement, I like the fact that I can still help babies with development.”
Drees said both UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center reported an average of up to 750 babies delivered each year, so she planned to purchase 1,500 mirrors, at a total cost of $15,000, for the Dubuque hospitals.
A golf fundraiser in September for the foundation raised nearly $26,000, so Nancy said she decided to add Regional Medical Center in Manchester to the list of mirror recipients.
“People were so awesome,” she said. “Their generosity and their help overwhelms me.”
Nancy said she, along with her other daughter, Jayme Grundall, and some of Becky’s friends, delivered the mirrors about one week before Christmas, an act that Nancy said “made me feel like Santa Claus.”
LeAnn Fenton, RMC’s acute care director, said the hospital never has had mirrors to give to families with newborns in the past.
“We talked to our patients about the importance of tummy time year after year, but we didn’t have mirrors to promote that,” she said. “This is a great way to remind them.”
Robert Wethal, MercyOne vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer, added that hospital staff sends a lot of information home with parents of newborns, which will be further highlighted by sending tummy time mirrors.
“It allows us to take the extra time and teach, especially new parents, about tummy time and the development of the child,” he said.
Jenni Scott, manager of Finley’s family birthing suites, also said she appreciated the foundation’s efforts.
“If this is something that’s not able to be funded later, we would look for other services, but we hope to go for a long time with this foundation,” she said.
Scott added that she at first did not realize that the foundation donating the mirrors was created in honor of Becky, who Scott met through mutual friends and hung out with.
“Becky is able to help so many more people with this gift that the foundation is providing,” Scott said. “It’s truly living out the spirit that she had while she was alive.”
Elizabeth Weimerskirch, of Bellevue, Iowa, was the first recipient of a mirror at Finley following the birth of her daughter Isla last Tuesday.
“We did tummy time with our first child (Harrison, 2) religiously, and I know he would have loved that mirror,” she said. “I think that it’s such a neat program that they do for parents.”