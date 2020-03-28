The City of Dubuque has $17 million in general fund reserves, about $2.4 million more than the $14.6 million required to maintain a working balance of 20% of general fund operating revenues. A story on Page 1A Friday incorrectly stated that the city’s cash reserves were substantially lower. The Telegraph Herald regrets the error.
Guatemalan man gets jail for using fraudulent information on Dubuque job application, tax forms
Maquoketa officials seek naming ideas for new trumpeter swan
Sheriff's deputies investigating theft of ATVs from rural Elizabeth garage
Western Dubuque schools to continue paying hourly employees during extended shutdown
Elkader officials cancel annual Easter egg hunt
As tri-state providers prep for COVID-19 surge, some details remain scarce
Dubuque nursing home worker diagnosed with COVID-19
Processing of City of Dubuque utility payments delayed due to COVID-19
2 more Dubuque County COVID-19 cases confirmed; statewide death toll rises to 3
Police: Thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen from Dubuque truck dealership
Local law enforcement reports
Clothing company in Dubuque plans short move, big growth this year
Correction
Election preview: Several contested races on Lafayette County board
Maquoketa feed mill assessed nearly $75,000 in OSHA fines
'A screeching halt': Pandemic guts local tourism industry, but leaders plan for better times
Dubuque County care facility brings home to work to help keep residents safe
Asbury leaders close City Hall, implement other COVID-19 precautions
City of Dubuque closes playgrounds, skate park as COVID-19 precaution
UPDATE: Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Friday)
Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday night)
Flashback Friday: 'Smartest dog in Iowa' visits Dubuque in 1935
Dubuque agency awards grants for waste reduction, environmental education
2 Democrats, 2 Republicans vie to replace longtime Jackson County sheriff
Election preview: 4 candidates vying for 3 seats on Potosi Village Board
Authorities: Law enforcement impersonator made stop in Grant County
Police: Man hit by Dubuque bus jumped in front of it
Sentencing postponed for Manchester man convicted of 1979 murder of teen
Local officials approve Dubuque community action agency's merger with other nonprofit
Northeast Iowa Agency on Aging CEO announces retirement
Dubuque County building permits topping $50,000
OWI convictions, deferments in Dubuque County
East Dubuque library extends closure due to COVID-19
Central Community Schools closes facilities after 1st Clayton County COVID-19 case
Dubuque chamber of commerce calls for delay of Five Flags vote
Helpers: TH seeks tips on local residents, groups making difference during pandemic
Deere & Co. officials: Dubuque employee likely infected with COVID-19
Colts Drum & Bugle Corps announce cancellation of summer tour
CORRECTED: Dubuque officials project $2.5 million in lost revenue due to COVID-19 outbreak