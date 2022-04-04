A Dubuque company will expand its operations and create 10 new jobs in the community.
Component and part manufacturer Dubuque Screw Products Inc. will construct a 28,000-square-foot expansion to its existing facility at 6500 Chavenelle Road at a cost of $2.5 million, according to City of Dubuque documents.
Dubuque Screw Products Inc. President Matt Scherr said the business has experienced continued growth over the years and its facility does not provide the space needed to meet current demand.
“The growth in our sales over the past years continues to have us purchase more equipment and hire more people,” Scherr said. “We have simply run out of space.”
Dubuque City Council members tonight will consider setting a public hearing for April 18 for a proposed development agreement with Dubuque Screw Products and Scherr Real Estate LLC, the property owner and developer for the project.
Construction on the project is estimated to begin in June and be finished by mid-November. Once completed, Dubuque Screw Products will hire 10 new full-time employees, bringing its total staff to 64. Scherr said another 15 employees could be hired in the coming years if demand continues to increase at its current pace. Those positions primarily will consist of skilled machinists.
Under the proposed development agreement, the city would issue Dubuque Screw Products approximately $327,978 in tax increment financing incentives over the next 10 years.
Dubuque Economic Development Director Jill Connors said the incentives would make the expansion of Dubuque Screw Products’ operations more affordable and allow for long-term job growth in the community.
“We like to encourage and help companies that are looking to expand,” she said. “When companies make that investment, we want to make sure they can afford the increased taxes that they are going to receive as a part of that development.”
Founded in Dubuque in 1946, Dubuque Screw Products started as a small screw machine job shop but has expanded over the decades to provide a wider range of manufacturing services. The company moved into its current 30,000-square-foot facility in Dubuque Industrial Center West in 2008.
The company manufacturers parts and components for a variety of industries, including agriculture, construction, energy and firearms.
Scherr said the company’s expansion project will allow it to better serve its customers and continue to grow.
“The expansion decision is a signal that Dubuque Screw Products is committed to providing the resources necessary to be an industry leader in precision machining,” he said.
Dubuque City Council members offered their support for the project.
“I’m very excited to see another company in the industrial center expanding like this,” Mayor Brad Cavanagh said. “There has been a lot of expansion lately, and local companies are making a larger commitment to the area.”
City Council Member Danny Sprank said he supports the development agreement and the tax incentive the city would provide and that it serves as an essential tool for economic development.
“We want our local businesses to expand, and this helps with that,” he said. “To me, it makes sense. It’s nice to help our local companies.”