DYERSVILLE, Iowa — An hour before a parade of floats, trucks and tractors would stream down First Avenue in Dyersville, a group of people tromped laughing down the sidewalk on their way to a bar — all wearing green tutus and layers of clothing to fend off the cold.
The temperatures were low, but spirits were high on Saturday for Dyersville’s famous St. Patrick’s Day parade.
“Sometimes you come to this parade and it’s tank top weather. Sometimes it’s hot toddy weather,” said Tammy Daniels, who had locked down a spot on the parade route early, setting up lawn chairs on the sidewalk with friends.
All over town, attendees were bundled up in layers of green clothing, heading out to restaurants and bars ahead of the parade. Outside Textile Brewing Co., a row of bicycles from participants in the Ride the Shamrock bike ride held earlier in the day had sleeves affixed to the handle bars for cold weather. Even the parade judges were sheltered inside a bus from Regional Transit Authority.
The weather did not daunt tried and true participants, though.
Vicki Leonard and her fellow members of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians’ Dubuque County division — the only chapter of the Irish Catholic organization for women in Iowa — met for lunch at Chad’s Pizza before the parade.
Leonard, who wore an Irish flag sash, said the parade has become a cornerstone of Dyersville’s annual events.
“It’s funny, because the town is historically mostly German, but it has the biggest St. Patrick’s Day event almost anywhere,” she said.
Leonard said the event was a big day for her organization. The group had a fundraising event planned for later in the afternoon, and the money raised goes to various causes.
“It’s going to be a cold one, so not all of my ladies will walk (the parade),” she said. “But we’re lining our pockets to make bigger donations this year.”
During the parade, the sounds of honking horns and bagpipes mingled with those of nearly frozen taffies and candy bars hitting the pavement, along with individually-wrapped string cheese from the Dubuque County Dairy Promotion Association.
Before the parade ended, Fuse — a newly opened bar on Second Avenue Northeast — had filled with new customers laughing and clinking glasses, dancing to traditional music from Dubuque Fire Pipes and Drums. Many were friends from high school back for the weekend from college, wearing their schools’ colors beneath green beads.
Fuse owner Tara Rahe said the day already had exceeded her expectations.
“I’m loving everything,” she said, before being pulled away by staff to refill the cash drawer.