Dubuque Bank & Trust has announced the following promotions:
Dee Crist, private banking and mortgage leader, promoted from vice president to senior vice president.
Nick Patrum, commercial team lead, promoted from vice president to senior vice president.
Jessica Mast, Ag/Commercial banker, promoted from assistant vice president to vice president.
Alex Larson, wealth advisor, from assistant vice president to vice president.
Brittany Loeffelholz, wealth advisor, from assistant vice president to vice president.
Michael Clasen, business banker, promoted to assistant vice president.
Brandon Lynch, business banker, promoted to assistant vice president.
Carissa Clinton, private banker, promoted to assistant vice president.
Regan Takes, associate wealth advisor, promoted to assistant vice president.
•
Origin Design announced promoting:
Chris Becklin to professional engineer III.
Steve Driscoll to field services technician IV.
Gertrude Heimerdinger to design technician II.
Cody Kelchen to engineering designer II.
Mat Townsley to designer II.
Courtney Wand to professional engineer II.
Origin Design also recognized Amanda Kennedy, project support team leader, with the Waugh Award, which recognizes an employee-owner who supports and furthers its mission, vision and values.
•
HTLF announced promoting Alex Townsend to portfolio manager.
•
Edenbrook Platteville skilled-nursing facility in Platteville, Wis., was awarded the Bronze — Commitment to Quality Award by American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. The award recognizes facilities that have demonstrated their commitment to improving quality of care for seniors and people with disabilities.
•
MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center was recognized as one of Newsweek’s America’s Best Maternity Hospitals 2022. The award recognizes hospitals that provide high-quality, patient-centered maternity care from pregnancy to labor and delivery and postpartum care.
