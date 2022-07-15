PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A $36 million school bond issue is one step closer to appearing on the ballot after Platteville School Board members began to narrow down wording at their regular meeting this week.
Superintendent Jim Boebel presented board members Wednesday with two different wording options, with the second option receiving the most positive feedback from the board based on its alignment with district goals and values.
The school bond measure was originally proposed at $52 million, but it was scaled back after a community survey found voters likely wouldn’t support a measure of that size.
“We looked at what the community wanted, and we’re responding to that,” said School Board President Josh Grabandt. “It’s a process, and we’re going through the process of trying to get this in front of voters in November.”
In addition to seeking community feedback, the district also surveyed students about the kind of changes and upgrades they would like to see.
The district sought written feedback on potential designs as well as had different grade levels vote on preferred layouts. Generally speaking, student results emphasized a desire for more open spaces and natural lighting.
Boebel said that the district will use this feedback when it comes to deciding on specific layout and design choices when the time comes.
“(We wanted to see) how students like the spaces configured and what would allow them to relax and focus on learning,” he said.
The $36 million would be used to fund projects at each district school. Project highlights include:
- A gymnasium addition and cafeteria renovation at Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center.
- A new parent drive and parking setup at Westview Elementary School.
- Additional bathrooms and classroom renovations at Platteville Middle School.
- An outdoor activities complex, new parking lot and several larger renovations at Platteville High School.
The district has contracted with Griggs Law Office for legal assistance in drafting and executing the referendum resolution and financing at a cost of $34,200.
If voters approve the $36 million plan, the mill rate would increase by a maximum of 68 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value. This means that the owner of a $100,000 property would see a maximum tax increase of $68 per year.
The school board is expected to vote during its Aug. 10 meeting on whether to officially put the referendum on the November ballot.
“I’m very encouraged,” Boebel said of the process. “In working with our partners, staff and board, I believe we’re on a really good path.”
