Police said a woman was possibly injured Sunday in a three-vehicle crash on North Grandview Avenue in Dubuque.
Jackie L. Frommelt, 47, of Dubuque, reported a possible injury but declined treatment at the scene, police said.
The crash occurred at about 4:25 p.m. Sunday on North Grandview at its intersection with the Dodge Street ramp. A police report states that Michael J. Frommelt, 43, of Dubuque, was eastbound, with Jackie Frommelt as a passenger, when he stopped at the intersection. Sandra K. Knaeble, 62, of East Dubuque, Ill., stopped behind the Frommelt vehicle. Police said she accelerated while Michael Frommelt was still stopped, striking the rear of his vehicle.
Knaeble then put her vehicle into reverse and crashed into another vehicle driven by Christopher M. Sullivan, 24, of Dubuque, according to the crash report.
Knaeble was cited with failure to maintain control of her vehicle and unsafe backing on a roadway.