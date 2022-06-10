After winter snowstorms, Carl Haupert often could be found revving up his big snowblower.
The lifelong Dubuque resident would clear the snow from around his house. Then, he would make his way down the street, clearing the neighbors’ sidewalks as well.
“He always seemed to be doing something for somebody else, whether it was for us kids or my mom or the neighbors,” said his son Mike.
Carl died on Feb. 23 at the age of 88.
He was born on Sept. 29, 1933, to Clarence and Crystal Haupert.
Growing up, he often would visit his best friend’s house, where he met his friend’s sister Marianne Bray. Marianne was a few years younger than Carl and occasionally would tag along with them when they went out.
Carl enlisted in the Army after graduating from St. Joseph Academy in 1952 and spent three years in the service, including two in Germany, where he served as a medic.
While he was gone with the Army, Marianne started writing him letters, figuring he would like to get mail.
“I think our relationship started that way, with long distance,” Marianne said.
Carl and Marianne were married on July 10, 1960, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
“He was just such a nice guy,” Marianne said of what attracted her to Carl. “He wasn’t real romantic in that sense. We just grew together. We liked the same things.”
The couple would go on to raise seven children: Mike Haupert, Amy Oles, Lisa Lewis, Jenny Bernstein, Ann Haupert, David Haupert and Paul Haupert.
Carl was a strict parent with a gentle soul. The children had plenty of rules to follow, and Carl enforced them, but he also made an effort to spend time with each of his children.
“He was a good father,” Marianne said. “He was strict. The kids would get mad at him sometimes, but he raised the kids well, and they all turned out really good.”
The youngest son, Paul, was born with Down syndrome, so much of their parenting was focused on caring for him. When Paul was born, Carl and Marianne decided to bring him home and treat him just like their other children.
“That was a monumental decision at that time,” Jenny said. “It wasn’t even recommended, and they did that and treated him exactly the same as the rest of us, and I’m certain that’s why (Paul) did as well as he did. He just flourished. … My dad was always there to help out with him. It felt like we grew up never really thinking he was that different. It was an incredible way to grow up.”
Every Sunday morning, the family went to church at St. Joseph the Worker. Carl went to the earlier Mass and Marianne to the later one, and the kids could choose which one to attend.
After Mass, Carl would pick up doughnuts to bring home — going with him always was a treat.
“To do something alone with him was a big deal because it didn’t happen very often,” Jenny said.
Carl also marked each Sunday by visiting his parents, who lived about 10 minutes away.
“He loved his family so much, his siblings, his parents, and when he got together with them, he was so happy,” Jenny said.
Carl spent 32 years teaching math and science at Washington Junior High School. Like with his children, he wasn’t one to let students get away with anything, but he also was there to listen when they wanted to talk.
“He really valued good students, too,” Ann said. “He loved to, and I think any teacher does, find those students ... who are really excited to be there and want to learn, and I think that’s really special to a teacher because he talked about that, too — about the kids who were passionate about learning.”
Each weekday morning, Carl would attend the 6:30 a.m. Mass before heading to school.
“That was Monday through Friday, all school year long,” Mike said.
Carl was a do-it-yourself kind of guy with a skill for woodworking. During summers, he and his friends would find a job building a deck or a patio. When his children grew up and started having children of their own, Carl would make them cradles.
He could fix just about anything, too. Family members often called on him as a result.
“He was just constantly doing stuff like that for my aunts and uncles, for friends, and they would pay him by, all of a sudden, a case of steaks would show up at our house,” Mike said.
Marianne’s family owns a cottage in Waupaca, Wis., and every summer, the family would spend a month there, biking, swimming, playing games, boating and roasting marshmallows.
“My dad was always so happy there,” Jenny said. “That was a place that I just remember being some of the happiest times. When I think of him being the happiest, I think of him there and spending time with my mom.”
Carl and Marianne continued their regular pilgrimage to the cottage even after the children were grown. Their adult children also continued visiting.
“He loved the calm and just being there with (Marianne), and we would all come and chaos would ensue and all of that,” Ann said. “But I think they also enjoyed just sitting on the porch and watching everybody at the lake.”
In the latter years of his life, Carl was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. His connection with the present slowly diminished.
Marianne cared for Carl as long as she could. In February 2021, he moved into Luther Manor Communities, where he would spend about a year.
Carl ended up in the hospital as he reached the end of his life. Marianne and David came to the hospital, and the other kids joined them virtually as they prayed together with a chaplain. After the prayer ended, Carl died.
“It was just an incredibly sacred space, and I’m just so grateful that we could be there,” Jenny said.
As she looks back on her father’s life, Ann recalls his integrity and his faith.
“His faith was so strong, and I think I really appreciate that in him, and being just a faithful person, ... believing that most people are good or everyone has something good in them,” she said. “I think those are all things that he believed and I learned from him.”
