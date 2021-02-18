EARLVILLE, Iowa — A documentary examining a Delaware County murder case will air today on a national cable network.
“Murder in the Barnyard” will be shown at 9 p.m. on A&E, according to the network. The documentary is the 10th episode of “Killer Cases,” a series produced by Law & Crime Productions.
The episode examines the Todd Mullis case.
Mullis, 44, was convicted by a jury in September 2019 of killing his wife Amy Mullis, 39, at the couple’s farm near Earlville the previous year.
Authorities said Todd Mullis used a corn rake to fatally stab his wife, with whom he had been experiencing marital conflict, then attempted to frame her death as a farm accident. The trial was moved to Dubuque due to pretrial publicity.
Mullis proclaimed his innocence before he was given a mandatory life sentence for the conviction of first-degree murder in September 2020.
He is appealing his case to the Iowa Supreme Court.