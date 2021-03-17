GREELEY, Iowa — A fire destroyed a home in Greeley on Monday, but no injuries were reported.
Firefighters were dispatched at about 8:30 a.m. Monday to a structure fire at a residence at 109 N. Church St., according to Greeley Fire Chief David Pierschbacher.
Greeley received mutual aid from the Edgewood Fire and Delaware County Sheriff’s departments.
Sheriff John LeClere confirmed that the home belonged to Max and Jodi Fenton. He said authorities are investigating its cause, but that the Greeley Fire Department “has not indicated that there was anything suspicious about the fire.”