CASCADE, Iowa -- A Cascade-born radio host recently received his third Country Music Association award.

Scott Dolphin won CMA’s large market personality of the year award as a member of the Ridder, Scott & Shannen show on FM 106.1 (WMIL), of Milwaukee.

Dolphin previously won the award in 2001 and 2015.

A 1982 Cascade High School graduate, Dolphin is the younger brother of Gary Dolphin, the “Voice of the Hawkeyes.”

Tags

Recommended for you