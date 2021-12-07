Sorry, an error occurred.
CASCADE, Iowa -- A Cascade-born radio host recently received his third Country Music Association award.
Scott Dolphin won CMA’s large market personality of the year award as a member of the Ridder, Scott & Shannen show on FM 106.1 (WMIL), of Milwaukee.
Dolphin previously won the award in 2001 and 2015.
A 1982 Cascade High School graduate, Dolphin is the younger brother of Gary Dolphin, the “Voice of the Hawkeyes.”
