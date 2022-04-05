The following notable action was taken by Dubuque City Council members on Monday.
Northwest Arterial project
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to set a public hearing for the approval of plans and specifications of a project to reconstruct and rehabilitate a large portion of the Northwest Arterial.
Background: The $8.9 million project includes the rehabilitation of the arterial’s southbound lanes and the reconstruction of the northbound lanes from U.S. 20 to John F. Kennedy Road. It also would include the reconstruction of the arterial’s intersections with Asbury Road and Pennsylvania Avenue. The eastbound, left-turn lane at the JFK intersection also would be extended.
The project is anticipated to take place during the construction seasons of 2022 and 2023, with an estimated final completion date of August 2023.
The project's cost would be covered almost entirely via state funds, with about $75,000 in city funds being used.
What's next: The public hearing is set for April 18. City officials estimate construction on the project will begin in late May, and work will first focus on the reconstruction of the intersections and the rehabilitation of the southbound lanes. The second phase of the project is estimated to begin in April 2023 and will include the reconstruction of the northbound lanes.
Dubuque Screw Products
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to set a public hearing for a proposed development agreement with Dubuque Screw Products and Scherr Real Estate LLC for the planned expansion of the Dubuque Screw Products manufacturing facility at 6500 Chavenelle Road.
Background: Dubuque Screw Products intends to construct a 28,000-square-foot expansion at a cost of $2.5 million in order to meet growing demand. Once completed, the business will hire 10 new full-time employees, bringing the total staff up to 64.
Under the development agreement, Dubuque Screw Products will receive 10 years of tax-increment-financing incentives totaling up to about $330,000.
What's next: The public hearing is set for April 18. Company officials currently plan to begin construction on the expansion in June and have it finished by mid-November.
Older Adults Home Modification Program
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a subrecipient agreement that would provide Four Mounds Foundation with $152,425 in Community Development Block Grant funds to assist in the city's Older Adults Home Modification Program.
Background: The city is partnering with Four Mounds to modify hundreds of homes to make them easier for older residents to live in. Improvements could include the installation of railings, ramps, home elevators and other improvements to make it possible for older residents to continue living independently. The city received $1 million in federal funds for the program.
Four Mounds, through its job training programming, will provide the labor for making these improvements, which will require the hiring of a job coach to assist with skills training. The CDBG funding will provide for both the hiring of the job coach, purchasing necessary equipment for the home improvement work and reducing barriers to employment for participants, such as paying for child care.
What's next: The city intends to improve about 230 homes over a three-year period.
Bishop's Block
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a subrecipient agreement providing Affordable Housing Network with $221,900 to assist in replacing heating and cooling equipment at 90 Main St.
Background: Last year, Affordable Housing Network took over the 32-unit affordable housing complex, which had been plagued by financial issues, and began an extensive rehabilitation of the property to address maintenance issues.
As part of a previous development agreement with the city, Affordable Housing Network must invest more than $350,000 in repairs and renovations to the property. With the CBDG funding, the apartment complex will install new boilers and baseboard radiant heaters in each unit.
What's next: A new development agreement requires that Affordable Housing Network complete its rehabilitation of the property by Dec. 31, 2024, including replacing the existing roof, water heaters, radiators and covers and restoring several areas of the building.