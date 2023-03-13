Less than a year after taking on the position, the director of the Dubuque Multicultural Family Center is resigning.
Umaru Balde, who started as director of the center in June, will officially depart from the position on March 24. Balde was the first person to take on the role of MFC director since the resignation of Jacqueline Hunter in July 2021.
Balde said he informed the city in late February of his intention to resign. He has already been hired to serve as the director of racial equity for the city of Portland, Maine.
Recommended for you
When asked the reason for his departure, Balde said he experienced a lack of support from the city when he began as director in the summer. He pointed to incidents where he was not being provided necessary information about the facility by city staff or members of the MFC Board of Directors nor was he included in important managerial conversations about the facility.
“There were a lot of challenges in the summer, and I had little support,” Balde said. “I felt like I was being underutilized.”
Balde said he still believes in the mission of the MFC, but he stressed that the facility’s staff will need more support from the city if it is to succeed.
“This is a center with so much potential,” Balde said. “The higher leadership need to care a little bit more, or I don’t see the situation changing there very much.”
Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware said the city will begin the process of searching for a new director, though she could not provide a timeline for the process. She also is working on creating a transition plan for the facility, so it can continue to operate without a director.
“I’m hopeful that we can begin the hiring process soon,” Ware said.
The future of the director position isn’t the only staffing concern at the MFC to recently come to light.
On Wednesday, during a presentation of the Multicultural Family Center’s budget for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1, former MFC staff members claimed the facility is understaffed, requiring the facility’s part-time site supervisors to work full-time hours.
“From personal experience, the expectations of those employees are for full-time work without the benefits and the pay,” said Heidi Zull, who resigned as site supervisor at the MFC last year.
The MFC currently has two part-time site supervisor positions, along with its three full-time staff, which includes the director position. There were 15 people hired as site supervisors at the MFC from 2012 to 2022. On Wednesday, former MFC staffers and volunteers said the extra workload put on the supervisors has caused high turnover, resulting in programs being suspended and operating hours at the MFC being cut. Last year, programs at the MFC, including yoga and taekwondo classes, were temporarily canceled due to staffing shortages.
“I’ve seen the 12 site supervisors (come and go),” said Jessica Perry, volunteer at the Multicultural Family Center. “I’ve seen how it’s impacted the programming. It’s impacted community member trust.”
The proposed budget for fiscal year 2024 currently calls for hiring a third part-time site supervisor, but former MFC staffers asked the new site supervisor to be made a full-time position.
“I saw firsthand how much more could be done with the right supports in place, which, for me, would mean more full-time staff,” Zull said.
Dubuque City Council members on Wednesday expressed gratitude for the comments from the former MFC staff and volunteers, but ultimately agreed that the upcoming budget could not support a full-time site supervisor.
“We just don’t have the slack to add a full-time position,” said City Council Member Ric Jones. “One of the realities is you don’t get everything you want when you sit here (on City Council.)”
However, City Council Member Laura Roussell said the staffing concerns at the MFC are now on the council’s radar and could be named a future priority project by City Council members.
“The fact that we aren’t able to act on those things immediately doesn’t mean that nothing will happen,” Roussell said. “I appreciate that you took the time to come and talk to us.”
Mayor Brad Cavanagh echoed Roussell’s statements, adding that the city remains committed to the success of the MFC.
“We all want to improve the situation,” Cavanagh said. “This is not a flat out no. We are going to look at this and think about this more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.