Dubuque’s casinos came sprinting out of the gates in 2020, posting significant revenue increases and laying the foundation for a successful year.
The two casinos located in Dubuque combined for $9.05 million in gaming revenue in January, an increase of 10.5% compared to the same month the prior year.
That increase caught the attention of Q Casino and Hotel CEO Jesus Aviles, who discussed the financial figures today during the monthly meeting of the Dubuque Racing Association Board of Directors.
“The industry in Iowa and surrounding states started off with a bang in January,” he said. “The results at the Q, and our sister property the Diamond Jo, were no exception.”
The DRA is the nonprofit license-holder of both Dubuque casinos.
Diamond Jo earned 58% of the local market share and reported $5.29 million in gaming revenue, an increase of 12% compared to the previous year. Revenue at Q Casino was $3.77 million, up 8.6% compared to the prior year.
The “gaming revenue” totals reported by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission include table games and slot machines. Totals pertaining to sports wagering are included in a separate category and provide additional revenue to local casinos.
FanDuel Sportsbook, located within the Diamond Jo Casino, had a handle – or amount wagered – of $1.12 million in January. The sportsbook had net receipts of $235,000, while the remaining $888,000 went back to bettors in the form of payouts.
Q Sportsbook reported a handle of $2.41 million, more than double the wagering total reported at Diamond Jo. However, Q’s net receipts were just north of $10,500, with nearly $2.4 million going toward payouts.
The higher handle at Q was due partly to its online and mobile betting platforms, which generated more $1.1 million in wagers. FanDuel Sportsbook does not yet have mobile betting options.
Q General Manager Brian Rakestraw said the mobile betting options may also have played a role in the smaller “net receipts.”
“Sometimes you see that people who are betting on their app, they are betting more often and they might be more educated than the people who stop by on a weekend (to the retail sportsbook) and make one bet,” he said.
Diamond Jo General Manager Wendy Runde declined to provide comment for this story.
Casino officials today also turned their attention to the future.
Construction is slated to begin this year on a $22 million, nine-story hotel that will be located between the casino and the existing Hilton Garden Inn.
Meanwhile, DRA board Chairman Gary Dolphin said he is eagerly awaiting the planned improvements to Dubuque’s Veterans Memorial Plaza on Chaplain Schmitt Island.
“Construction season cannot get here fast enough,” Dolphin said.