An initiative by Dubuque Dream Center to expand child care services crossed another hurdle this week, despite voiced concerns over the impact on parking.
Dubuque Zoning Board of Adjustment members voted unanimously to grant a conditional-use permit to allow the Dream Center to operate as a licensed child care center. Achieving that designation will allow the center to access additional revenue estimated to be about $800,000 per year.
The center currently offers child care services to about 170 children, according to city documents. The center intends to expand that number to 200 children, while also adding five employees to bring its total employment up to 30.
Speaking during the meeting, Racquel McClellan, donor relations coordinator for Dream Center, said the state designation would greatly benefit the facility.
“We would generate sustainable revenue for our organization,” she said. “It would give us the funding needed to continue providing services for students that we serve.”
In order to gain state approval, the center also must convert a property it recently purchased at 1620 and 1628 White St. to a greenspace play area.
During the meeting, Dubuque resident Bill Freiburger said he was concerned that expanding child care services and the center’s staff would further limit the already limited parking options in the neighborhood.
“The parking is outrageous there,” Freiburger said. “There’s no parking on White Street now.”
Other Zoning Board members also expressed concern over potential parking issues.
“There are some parking concerns that are present,” said board Chairman Jonathan McCoy.
Board Member Gwen Kosel asked if part of the White Street property that the center intends to convert to greenspace also could provide additional parking space for employees.
“Is there any way we can shorten the greenspace and put some parking up there?” she asked.
McClellan explained that the state requires the greenspace to be 4,500 square feet in size, which is the majority of the property. She added that the Dream Center only will add five more part-time staff, which she contended would not create a notable impact on parking availability in the neighborhood.
“It just adds up to a few additional cars,” McClellan said. “We have already been operating this way for years.”
She added that the Dream Center is in discussions with the city for a potential future project to close a portion of East 16th Street from White to Jackson streets to create additional parking spaces and a play area. City documents previously stated that center officials intend to eventually construct a gymnasium north of the current facility.
City documents state Dream Center staff intend to have their facility acquire its licensed child care center designation by September.