BELLEVUE, Iowa — Bellevue Community School District officials will host a community open house this week on a $13.1 million bond measure that would help fund construction of a new elementary school.
The open house will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the gym of the elementary school. Attendees can learn about the proposed project and take tours of the school, parts of which were constructed in 1848.
The $13.1 million bond would help fund construction of a 37,000-square-foot elementary school on the Bellevue Middle and High School campus. The facility would initially house third through fifth grades, with pre-K through second grades remaining at the current school.
Any costs for this first phase of the district’s project not covered by the bond would be funded by the district’s physical plant and equipment levy and the state’s 1-cent sales tax.
The second phase of the project would be funded using PPEL and sales tax revenues and would feature either a potential addition to the new building to bring pre-K through second-grade students to the facility, or renovations and improvements to the high school’s fine arts and career/technical education spaces, or both.
If the measure is approved at the March 7 election, residents’ property taxes would increase by $2.70 per $1,000 of taxable value.
