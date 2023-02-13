BELLEVUE, Iowa — Bellevue Community School District officials will host a community open house this week on a $13.1 million bond measure that would help fund construction of a new elementary school.

The open house will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the gym of the elementary school. Attendees can learn about the proposed project and take tours of the school, parts of which were constructed in 1848.

