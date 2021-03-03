PATCH GROVE, Wis. — One person was hurt in a crash Friday in Grant County.
Jacob Zimmer, 32, of Cassville, sustained a minor leg injury, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 5:10 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Fairground Road and U.S. 18, east of Patch Grove. The release states that Zimmer was traveling north on Fairground when he drove through the stop sign at the intersection with U.S. 18 because of poor visibility caused by fog.
His vehicle struck the ditch before coming to rest in the yard of a residence. No citations will be issued, according to the release.