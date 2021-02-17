A Dubuque man was sentenced to up to five years in prison Tuesday in connection with a deadly motorcycle crash in August 2019.
Shannon C. Katka, 41, was sentenced by Judge Michael Shubatt in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County.
Authorities say Katka was driving on East 16th Street approaching the entrance ramp to U.S. 61/151 on Aug. 29, 2019, when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed. His passenger, Shelly L. Brenke, 43, was thrown from the bike and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Dubuque police.
Katka pleaded guilty to an amended charge of vehicular homicide as a result of drag racing, a class “D” felony in Iowa.
“There were so many things you could have done to avoid this,” Shubatt told Katka. “Ms. Brenke didn’t have to die.”
Before sentencing, victim advocate Ali Newsom read a statement prepared by Sharon Haskell, Brenke’s mother.
“On Aug. 29, our daughter was murdered, our lives demolished,” the statement read. “Our hearts are broken and can never be fixed. I don’t think five years is right.”
In his plea agreement, Katka admitted to drag racing at the time of the fatal crash. Katka sat silently as victim advocate Sue McTaggart read a statement prepared by Brenke’s daughter, Christina Brenke.
“You said you would never hurt us, but you hurt us all,” read the statement addressed to Katka. “You took away everything from us.”
Katka admitted to consuming alcohol prior to the crash, according to court documents. A blood sample taken from Katka at the hospital showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.10% about two hours after the crash, according to police. The legal driving limit in Iowa is 0.08%.
“Alcohol played a significant role in how and why this came about,” Shubatt said.
Ryan Gallagher, of the Dubuque County Attorney’s Office, said prosecutors amended the original charge of homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence, after reviewing evidence regarding the other vehicle involved and “the manner of driving” of the other car.
“We have had numerous negotiations with the defense” before arriving at Katka’s plea agreement, Gallagher said.
The sentence, Gallagher said, “will not bring back the victim, but we do believe that it is an appropriate sentence.”
Shubatt said he had reservations about the sentence but was bound by the charge brought by prosecutors and sentencing guidelines in giving Katka five years in prison.
“I think you’re getting off relatively lightly, but that’s not within the court’s discretion,” Shubatt said.