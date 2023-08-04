Art on the River opening reception
Today, Grand River Center, Port of Dubuque, 500 Bell St.
5 to 7 p.m. The free opening event will have 11 new sculptures carrying the theme “Innovate & Illuminate,” as well as hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and live music. A concert by the Tri-State Wind Symphony in the Alliant Amphitheater will conclude the evening. More information: www.cityofdubuque.org/311/Art-on-the-River.
Recommended for you
Platteville Public Library Community Bike Ride
Today, Mound View Park, Platteville, Wis.
6 to 7:30 p.m. Riders of all ages and skill levels are invited to the free event. After the ride, stick around the park for games, prizes and food. No registration required. More information: plattevillepubliclibrary.org.
‘Imagination’ and ‘Mural Microcosms’ opening reception
Today, Voices Studios, 1585 Central Ave.
5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Amy Carani and Becky Sisco’s solo exhibitions will be unveiled at Voices Studios. The exhibits will be on display until Saturday, Sept. 30. Refreshments will be available. Admission: Free. More information: voicesstudios.org.
Town and Country Days
Today and Saturday, various locations in Epworth, Iowa
Events begin at 9 a.m. today and 8 a.m. Saturday. The celebrations kick off with an ice cream social, followed by live music and a Wiffle ball tournament. Saturday will feature a parade, truck and tractor show, a live auction, live music and games. Saturday night will have a BBQ cookoff, but call in advance for tickets. General admission: Free. BBQ Cookoff tickets: 563-543-2505. More information: facebook.com/tncdays.
Key City Beer Festival
Saturday, Dubuque Town Clock, 700 Main St.
1 to 4 p.m. Rain or shine, the Dubuque Main Street Ltd. fundraiser will have tastings of craft beer made by area brewers. No pets admitted, only ADA service animals. Admission: $85 plus fees for VIP admission, $35 plus fees for general admission and $10 admission for designated drivers. Tickets and more information at: downtowndubuque.ticketbud.com/key-city-beer-festival.
Classic Blast Sunset Concert at Fergedaboudit Vineyard & Winery
Saturday, Fergedaboudit Vineyard & Winery, 4595 Speer Road, Hanover, Ill.
7 p.m. The Classic Blast Band kicks off the vineyard’s outdoor concert series. Deck seats are first-come, first-service, and attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks. Drinks will be available for purchase. Admission: $20 per person. Tickets available at the door and at: https://fergedaboudit-tickets.myshopify.com/. More information: fergedaboudit.com.
The Ultimate Doors
Saturday, Diamond Jo Casino, 801 Bell St.
8 p.m. The tribute group brings an authentic performance for old and new generations of The Doors’ fans. Must be 21 and over to attend. Admission: $15 plus convenience fees. Tickets available at: tinyurl.com/mry4m3de. More information: tinyurl.com/4k4vwnba.
Dbqfest Fine Arts Festival
Saturday and Sunday, Washington Square, 700 Locust St.
Activities in the park begin at 10 a.m. Iowa’s oldest art festival features art and craftwork by local and regional artists, live music, children’s activities and more. Food and drink available for purchase. Admission: Free. More information: dbqfest.com.
Sundaes in the Gardens — Ice Cream Social
Sunday, McKay Plaza, Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 3800 Arboretum Drive.
2 to 3:30 p.m. Build your own sundae and explore the gardens. Admission: Free. More information: dubuquearboretum.net.