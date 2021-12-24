Even when school is out of session, families still have plenty of options to keep their children reading.
As area students settle into their winter breaks, the Telegraph Herald spoke with local educators and librarians about ways that families can encourage their children to read during their time off from school, along with some titles to check out.
Here is what they had to say.
Go for a graphic novel. Graphic novels currently are popular among any age group, said Lydia Sigwarth, a specialist in the children’s department of Platteville (Wis.) Public Library. They also can be a good option for the winter break because they are fun and generally quicker reads.
The “Dog Man” series and the works of Raina Telgemeier are particularly popular with children, Sigwarth said. Parents and kids looking for more serious reads can find graphic adaptations of classic works such as “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “A Wrinkle in Time.”
Try a series. Introducing children and teens to a book series they enjoy can help them get excited about reading, said Kathleen Konrardy, director of special education at Holy Family Catholic Schools.
“Series titles are popular because once students get to know those characters, they do like to follow them and read more about them,” she said.
With the input of Holy Family’s librarians, she offered the following suggestions for book series to try, based on students’ age:
- Elementary school — “Eerie Elementary,” “Wings of Fire,” “Owl Diaries” and “I Survived.”
- Middle school — “The Land of Stories,” “Keeper of the Lost Cities” and “Harry Potter.”
- High school — “One of Us Is Lying,” “Red Queen” and “Skyward.”
Tie in an activity. Sigwarth suggested connecting winter break reading with an activity. Middle-grade readers can check out “The Comeback: A Figure Skating Novel” and then go skating with their families. Younger readers can try out picture books such as “Not a Box” and then play with the boxes left from opening Christmas presents.
Make it a game. Including a family challenge in your winter break reading can add a fun, competitive element to keep kids engaged, Konrardy said.
“I’ve seen families where they have like a blank tic-tac-toe board, and you get to make a move after you’ve read a chapter or read a book,” she said. “... It just keeps it light and makes it a game.”
Read the book and watch the movie. Konrardy also recommended watching movie adaptations of books and reading the books together. Harry Potter is always a popular choice, she said, and plenty of Christmas movies also exist as books.
Check out nonfiction. Danielle Day, youth services manager for Carnegie-Stout Public Library in Dubuque, noted that children who love science, history and nature will enjoy nonfiction works in their interest areas. Children also enjoy checking out the “wild, wacky and wonderful achievements” in the annual Guinness World Records book, she wrote in an email.
Read aloud together. Sigwarth is a huge proponent of reading aloud as a family, noting that children can lose interest in reading as they get older and the practice is just something they do at school, instead of being part of time spent with a loved one.
“Find a fun book, something humorous and short, and read it together as a family,” Sigwarth said.
Give kids choices. For older students, giving them choices to find books they enjoy is key, said Kirstin George, secondary language arts educational support leader for Dubuque Community Schools.
Students seem to be particularly interested in realistic fiction with mystery and suspense, as well as fantasy and science fiction, George said. Older readers can search for books that might pique their interest on Goodreads or The New York Times young adult best-seller list.
“This is kind of their opportunity over break to choose their path and what book speaks to them,” she said.
Get reading. Whatever path to reading families take, the key with younger children in particular is just to have them read over break and practice the skills they learned in school, said Tammy Duehr, the Dubuque district’s elementary language arts educational support leader.
“The idea is, what do kids like, and then have them do this fun reading because if they don’t pick up a book for all of break, the first day back’s going to be tough,” she said.