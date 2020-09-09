LANCASTER, Wis. — Authorities said a man suffered minor injuries when he fell asleep while driving and hit a tree between Platteville and Lancaster.
William Pollock, 29, of Lancaster, “only sustained minor cuts and scrapes from the crash,” according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 6:20 a.m. Friday on Wisconsin 81 near Ellenboro Road between Platteville and Lancaster. The release states that Pollock was westbound when he fell asleep. His vehicle left the roadway and “hit a large tree head on.”
He was cited with inattentive driving.