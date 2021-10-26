A new food truck with an unorthodox name is building a following in Dubuque.
Enigma Food Truck opened for business in July. Head chef Tony Peter said the truck travels around town, serving a combination of public and private events.
“Everywhere we have been so far, the city has been really receptive,” he said.
Peter emphasized that it has taken collaboration and cooperation to get the new business off the ground. Enigma Food Truck is a joint venture with his business partner, Perry Pickel.
Peter credited his daughters with helping market the business and his son for coming up with the name. While some have expressed confusion over the moniker, Peter said, the name speaks to the ever-evolving nature of the food truck.
It has served everything from pork tenderloin and hamburgers, to quesadillas and chicken wings.
“We change all the time, and we are willing to do anything,” he said.
In his 50s, Peter’s career as a chef dates back to when he attended culinary school in his 20s.
He and Pickel initially planned to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant before the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 interfered with those plans. The duo ultimately found a food truck for sale in Atlanta and jumped at the opportunity to buy it, making the purchase in March before retrofitting the vehicle to their liking.