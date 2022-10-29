Creatures at a Dubuque museum will descend upon their intended victims — prying open the helpless prey if necessary — and let their stomachs do the rest.
“Their stomachs come out of their bodies and they surround whatever they’re going to eat in those (digestive) tissues and dissolve it, then bring it back inside (their bodies),” Audra Roseland, an aquarist at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium said of the facility’s chocolate chip sea stars. “They have a really cool way of eating.”
The Telegraph Herald is regularly providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile takes a look at creatures with a way of eating that seems lifted from the script of a horror movie. And sometimes they turn into cannibals.
‘KIND OF LIKE A CLEANUP CREW’
Three chocolate chip sea stars live in a small tank opposite the Carver Stingray Touch Tank in the museum’s Delta Exhibit. The five-armed types of star fish are about the size of an adult’s hand. They live alongside a couple of sea urchins, a slipper lobster and some hermit crabs.
“They are pretty peaceful,” Roseland said of the sea stars. “They live in the Caribbean and are native to the Gulf region.”
Like other star fish, sea stars are a type of animal called echinoderms. Chocolate chip sea stars are named for dark, pointed projections arranged on their arms and central bodies.
Sea stars will eat both plant and animal material.
“They eat anything opportunistically,” Roseland said. “They kind of work like a cleanup crew. They will eat algae growing in the tank. We also feed them chopped fish and algae wafers. They will eat a variety of frozen worms — anything that will settle in the substrate (of the tank). If there are mollusks they will eat those.”
Roseland said the sea stars can pull apart mollusk shells with their strong arms.
“If they can get their little arms around them,” she said.
‘THEY MOVE A LOT’
Like other types of star fish, chocolate chip sea stars move through the use of suction-bottomed tubes called tube feet that use a type of hydraulic force to grip and walk along surfaces.
“The tube feet manipulate water and pressure,” Roseland said. “They move a lot. They go where the food is.”
All starfish species are different as to the arrangement of their tube feet.
“(Chocolate chip sea stars) have a central groove where the (tube feet) are located,” Roseland said.
‘SOME CANNIBALISTIC BEHAVIORS’
Chocolate chip sea stars must contend with a variety of predators in the wild.
“Some fish will eat them, lobsters will eat them and larger mollusks,” Roseland said.
Chocolate chip sea stars also face potential predators from among their own ranks.
“They have some cannibalistic behaviors sometimes,” Roseland said. “If there is a sickened or weakened one, they might capitalize on that. We keep them well-fed here, so we don’t see that. As long as they have access to food, you don’t usually see that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.