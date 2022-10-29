Creature feature
Chocolate chip sea stars are seen at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque.

 JESSICA REILLY

Creatures at a Dubuque museum will descend upon their intended victims — prying open the helpless prey if necessary — and let their stomachs do the rest.

“Their stomachs come out of their bodies and they surround whatever they’re going to eat in those (digestive) tissues and dissolve it, then bring it back inside (their bodies),” Audra Roseland, an aquarist at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium said of the facility’s chocolate chip sea stars. “They have a really cool way of eating.”

