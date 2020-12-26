A second man recently pleaded guilty to a federal charge in connection with a New Year’s Day shooting in Dubuque
Derrick D. Timmons, 29, no permanent address, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to a charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled yet. The conviction is punishable by up to 10 years in federal prison, though if a judge finds that Timmons has three prior convictions for “a violent felony or a serious drug offense or both, committed on occasions different from one another,” there is a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of life in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
According to court documents, police responded to the 1000 block of Walnut Street at about 3:20 a.m. Jan. 1 after receiving reports of gunshots.
Officers located shell casings, a handgun and a “bullet impact mark” on the outside of a residence in the area.
Police saw Timmons flee the area as they arrived and chased him until he went into 1395 Walnut St., documents state.
Meanwhile, Darrin D. Heard, of Dubuque, arrived at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Police were granted a search warrant for 1395 Walnut and arrested Timmons inside.
Court documents state that Katwan M. Brown, 27, of Dubuque, supplied the handgun used in the shooting.
Federal documents state that Timmons previously was convicted of forgery and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver in 2013, domestic assault with strangulation and domestic assault causing injury in 2015, domestic assault with strangulation in 2016, domestic assault in 2017, and obstructing justice and possession of contraband in a correctional facility in 2018. His convictions prohibited him from possessing firearms or ammunition.
Timmons and Brown were arrested in January and charged in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County with attempted murder, among other weapons charges. Those charges were dismissed in lieu of federal prosecution.
Brown in August pleaded guilty to a charge of being a felon and domestic abuser in possession of a firearm. He faces up to 10 years in prison and three years of supervised release following that term. His sentencing hearing is set for Feb. 19.