LUXEMBURG, Iowa — A rural New Vienna man made a court appearance Tuesday after authorities said he fired multiple gunshots during a domestic disturbance over the weekend.
Cody J. Heim, 20, was arrested at about 3 a.m. Saturday at his residence north of Luxemburg on charges of domestic assault with injury, domestic assault with strangulation and domestic assault while displaying a weapon.
Personnel from the Dubuque and Delaware county sheriff’s departments and Dyersville Police Department responded to his residence at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Court documents state that Brylyn L. Clute, 21, of Colesburg, reported that Heim, who she was dating, briefly choked her and pushed her into a cabinet, causing her to strike her head.
Heim then locked Clute out of the house, and she heard multiple gunshots coming from the rear of the residence. Heim then let Clute back into the house. They entered the basement, where Heim argued with Clute while in possession of a rifle and shotgun, documents state. Heim then locked Clute in the basement, and she called 911. She hid behind a furnace until authorities arrived because “she feared Heim was going to shoot her.”
Documents state that Heim told authorities that he fired two gunshots in the rear of the residence at coyotes and that “mutual shoving” between he and Clute took place.