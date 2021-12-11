PEOSTA, Iowa — The Peosta City Council is considering financial incentives for a developer who has been investing in commercial and residential developments east of Cox Springs Road.
The Council will hold a public hearing on a development agreement with Crosvik Development LLC at its meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, in the council chambers at the Peosta Community Centre.
Crosvik Development owns about two dozen lots. Two lots were sold to Thunder Valley LLC and Kalbman Real Estate LLC to build the recently-opened Darkbird Taphouse and a soon-to-open Jumble Coffee Co. location.
Under the proposed 15-year agreement, Crosvik would be reimbursed for infrastructure improvements, including streets and utilities, through economic development tax increment payments.
The payments, not exceeding $1.5 million, would come from incremental property tax revenues generated within the Peosta Urban Renewal Area.
“So anything (Crosvik) wants to develop, if (Crosvik) wants to choose to use those reimbursements as a passthrough to a new commercial development, then he can do that,” City Administrator Annette Ernst said.
Last year, the developer requested tax increment finance assistance for $2.8 million in infrastructure projects that would support new buildings in its lots.
The Peosta City Council held a public hearing on an earlier version of the development agreement over the summer, but approval was delayed as developers and city staff expressed some confusion over the terms of the agreement and whether the incentives would apply to residential projects.
Now, the agreement is being brought back up with a focus on supporting commercial development.
“We had it rewritten,” Ernst said. “... It’s just that we felt there were some things that needed to be clarified, and that’s kind of what the goal has been.”
Ernst said the “boilerplate, legal language” needed to be revised.
“The terms are the same,” Ernst said.
Crosvik Development did not respond to requests for comment.
The development agreement is one of many that have been approved this year for projects such as a multi-use building project in Peosta Commercial Park and housing for Northeast Iowa Community College students.
“It’s a great thing — we’re growing relatively fast,” Mayor Pro-Tem John Kraft said, speaking generally about local development. “There’s a lot of new development. A lot of things are happening. It’s an exciting time to be a part of Peosta.”