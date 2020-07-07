One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash last week in Dubuque.
Wayne R. Ellerman, 83, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health- Finley Hospital with “minor neck/head pain,” according to a police report obtained Monday.
The crash occurred at about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Washington and East 11th streets. The report states that Ellerman was driving east on East 11th when a vehicle driven by Elizabeth M. Wright, 33, of Dubuque, which was stopped on Washington, failed to yield as it turned right onto East 11th. The vehicles collided.
Wright was cited with failure to obey a stop or yield sign.