Fifteen years ago, organizers of a community brainstorming session asked residents: “What’s the next big idea for Dubuque?”
Community members’ answers led to the construction of trails in Dubuque and Asbury, Iowa, the creation of Crescent Community Health Center and the revitalization of the Millwork District, among other improvements.
If the question from 2005 was posed today, how would you answer? What plans, programs or projects would you like to see pursued to improve the community?
Send your answers to the question, “What’s the next big idea for Dubuque,” to senior reporter Erik Hogstrom at erik.hogstrom@thmedia.com.