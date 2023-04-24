Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A Kentucky rock band had been announced as an opening act at an upcoming Dubuque summer concert series.
Black Stone Cherry will open for Halestorm during the Aug. 12 show at Q Casino's Back Waters Stage.
Black Stone Cherry, which formed in 2001, hit No. 10 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart in 2012 with the song "In My Blood." The band released the song "Out of Pocket" this year.
Tickets for the show are currently on sale. Tickets start at $49.99 and can be purchased at BackWatersStage.com or at guest services at Q Casino.
Halestorm previously performed in Dubuque in 2018 as part of the Dubuque County Fair.
The Grammy-winning act has had six No. 1 songs on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart since releasing its debut album in 2009.
