Christopher Rauen and Chase Brunscheen knelt on the floor at St. Vincent de Paul Society Voucher Center and Food Pantry in Dubuque on Wednesday, surrounded by wooden boards, pegs, screws and other tools.
Working in tandem, the two Western Dubuque High School freshmen used a pair of Allen wrenches to tighten the screws on either side of the wooden dresser drawer they were constructing.
“We need the bar across the bottom now,” Christopher said, reaching for a piece of wood. “Which one goes where?”
“The skinny one goes in the middle, and the little-bit-wider one goes at the bottom,” Chase replied. “Did you grab the pegs? You have to put those in first.”
The two students were building their third dresser of the morning at St. Vincent de Paul as part of the Epworth high school’s annual Bobcat Service Day. About 950 students spent the day completing service projects on the school campus and in nearby communities including Dyersville, Epworth, Farley, Peosta, Monticello, Bernard, New Vienna and Dubuque.
Western Dubuque High School also holds a service day each fall, said service learning teacher Cris Tipple. The spring Bobcat Service Day invites the Western Dubuque Community School District’s younger learners to participate, with high school students traveling to the elementary schools to help those students complete projects.
Cascade High School organizes its own Cougar Pride Day, which was held last week.
“The goal is to do what we can in our community to be of service and show stewardship, and, on the other side of that, to inspire our students to a lifetime of community work,” said Tipple. “ … When (students) leave Western Dubuque, they know that these opportunities exist and hopefully have found something they can enjoy continuing to do as adults.”
While Christopher and Chase were constructing the dressers, which had been donated to St. Vincent de Paul but needed to be assembled before being given to those in need, 10 of their classmates were completing other tasks at the voucher center, from power washing carpets to switching out winter and summer clothes in the center’s clothes closet.
“It’s so appreciated because we never get time to do some of this stuff,” said Joanne Errthum, co-chair of the voucher center, as she supervised the students.
Chase said he appreciates that Western Dubuque designates time for students to get involved in service through activities such as Bobcat Service Day.
“A lot of the time, the people that need (these services) don’t have a bed or food,” he said. “It feels good that you’re taking your time to help other people.”
Other projects completed by the Western Dubuque students included playing games and interacting with residents at long-term care facilities, cleaning up trash along Heritage Trail and completing landscaping for area organizations.
Just down the street from the voucher center, at Salvation Army of Dubuque’s office, five students used shovels, rakes and hoes to turn over the dirt in the nonprofit’s garden and prepare it for planting produce.
Freshman Devin Mausser said he enjoys the hands-on nature of Bobcat Service Day.
“You don’t have to sit in class all day. You get to go out and help and be active in the community,” he said.
As he dug in the soft earth, some of his classmates moved wooden pallets, crates and other trash to a nearby dumpster.
“Just don’t hit that car, whatever you do,” teacher Tom Andrews said with a chuckle, as two of the boys lifted a long board into the air.
Andrews, who teaches special education at Western Dubuque, said the morning began with a motivational speaker, David Flood, who addressed students and staff about the value of service and how it benefits three people: the individual performing the service, the recipient of the service and anyone watching.
“That really set the tone for the day,” he said. “The kids buy into it, and they do a great job.”
At the food pantry in the basement of the Salvation Army office, three other students stocked shelves and helped prepare bags of food for clients.
“Western Dubuque always looks forward to Service Day,” said freshman Gabby McDermott, as she worked alongside classmate Allie Graber to place cans of spaghetti and meatballs and bags of rice on a shelf.
Salvation Army of Dubuque Communications Director Cindy Kohlmann said the Salvation Army has welcomed students from Western Dubuque’s service day for several years and are always grateful for the help they provide.
“By the end of it, (students) realize, ‘We’ve made an impact,’” she said. “There’s people that are coming in here that really need food, and their effort is part of what makes that possible.”
