FARLEY, Iowa — Joan and Gerald Gaul’s paths first crossed at a Fourth of July picnic in 1951 in Holy Cross. Although they noticed each other, neither said a word to the other.
Months later, they both ended up at a picnic on Labor Day in New Vienna. This time was different.
Joan’s sister wanted to go to a dance afterward, and Joan knew her mom would force her to go along. Gerald decided to drive Joan, her sister and other friends to the dance. When they headed out, Joan hopped in the front seat next to him.
Neither Joan nor Gerald remember if they danced together that night, but afterward, he started driving to Luxemburg to call her.
“My folks didn’t have a telephone, and I called her up from Luxemburg,” Gerald said. “I called her for a date and she said, ‘I am all booked up this week.’ Sometime later, I called her up and asked her (again) for a date.”
After his second call, she agreed to go. The two went to see a movie in Dyersville.
“I remember several weeks later, I asked her if she wanted to be my girlfriend and she said, ‘Yeah,’” Gerald recalled.
Soon after, Gerald went to France to serve in the U.S. Army and was gone about two years. After he returned, he and Joan dated for two more years before marrying on June 12, 1956. They still are side by side more than 64 years later.
After marrying, they purchased a dairy farm in Bankston, worked there together and raised their 10 children: Mary Jo Scott, Jim Gaul, Julie Culbertson, Laurie Fallon, Kathy Ehrlich, Dianne Brimeyer, David Gaul, Vicky Gaul, Ken Gaul and Kari Avenarius.
They farmed for 35 years before retiring and moving to Farley. But even in their retirement, they are far from bored. Their 10 children, 29 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren keep them busy.
Their granddaughter Kimberly Reinert said when she thinks of the couple, she sees two people who have overcome every obstacle thrown at them.
“It is about 10 years ago now, we as a family spent the entire Sunday making 98 apple pies with Grandma and Grandpa,” Reinert said. “We all had our own jobs. That was just a testament to their marriage. They each have their own part, and it works like a well-oiled machine. They get it done and get through it together and enjoy their time together.”
Joan said some of the best memories she and Gerald have together are times they drove to local dance halls, and their favorite was Melody Mill in Dubuque.
She remembers dancing the foxtrot and square dancing with Gerald and friends.
“It was just a special dance hall,” she said. “We changed partners and danced together and most of the people were all our friends, and we just had the best time. That is a memory that will stick with us.”
Their son Ken Gaul said his parents’ 64 years of marriage is impressive, but the fact that they have been married for so long and raised 10 kids is a remarkable feat.
“At weddings, we usually do a wedding dance and (someone) asks who has been married 10 years, 20 years and so on,” he said. “They always seem to be the last ones out on the dance floor. It always puts a grin on my dad’s face. They just glow when that happens.”
Joan’s nephew Kevin Kramer said that he was always welcome in Gerald and Joan’s home when he was growing up.
“I would always stay there during the summers, and they didn’t bat an eye,” he said. “They were so amazing. My mom was always like, ‘She’s got enough kids,’ but Joanie was always like, ‘Oh sure, come on!’ They’ve always been a constant in my life.”
Joan and Gerald’s daughter Kathy Ehrlich said their hospitality and unconditional love are two of the traits that many people admire about them.
“Their faith is strong, and family is very important,” she said. “We still get together for holidays, which, with the size of our family, that’s like over 85 people. Everyone tries to make it. They just love to see everybody.”
Kayla Silvers, one of Joan and Gerald’s grandchildren, said the phrase that comes to mind when she thinks of them is one Gerald says frequently.
“It’s better to have your hands full than empty,” Silvers said. “I think that exhibits so many things about their marriage. You can tell what makes them happiest is having this presence of a large family.”
Joan said seeing those 80-plus family members again after the COVID-19 pandemic is over is what she and Gerald look forward to most.
“That will be the joy of our lives,” she said.