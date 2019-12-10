The University of Wisconsin-Platteville recently received a $143,000 gift in support of the Wright Center for Non-Traditional and Veteran Students.
The donation, provided by the family of Robert “Bob” and James Wright for whom the center is named, will fund scholarships, operational expenses and programs for veterans and nontraditional students, according to a press release. Both Wrights were veterans and first-generation college graduates.
The Wright Center seeks to support and provide resources to veteran and nontraditional students and increase their connection to campus.