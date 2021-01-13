The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Michael A.C. Wagner, 32, of 705 Lincoln Ave., No. 1, was arrested at 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Central Avenue on warrants charging voluntary absence from custody, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of parole. Court documents state that Wagner did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Dec. 29.
- Celeste N. Gavin, 32, of Maquoketa, Iowa, was arrested at 9:31 p.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of failure to appear in court and two counts of violation of pretrial supervision.
- Zackary P. Fortin, 20, no permanent address, was arrested at 8:32 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Elm Street on warrants charging violation of probation and voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state he did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on June 14.
- Blanch Lumpkins, 28, an inmate at Dubuque County Jail, was arrested at 3:04 p.m. Monday on a charge of assault with injury. Court documents state that Lumpkins assaulted fellow inmate Antwan Bridges, 34.
- Richard M. Barry, 40, of 2539 Jackson St., reported the theft of tools worth $1,000 between 6:10 a.m. Saturday and 3:38 p.m. Monday from a storage unit at 11114 U.S. 52 North.
- Best Buy, 801 Wacker Drive, reported the theft of items worth $678 at 3:45 p.m. Saturday.