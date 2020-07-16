Three local entities received state grants aimed at fostering investment and growth in rural Iowa communities.
In Iowa, Bellevue Community School District, the City of Epworth and Jones County Economic Development each were awarded $20,000 Rural Innovation grants as part of the Governor’s Empower Rural Iowa Initiative.
The grant program offers support to “creative, nontraditional ideas that focus on current issues and challenges faced by rural communities,” according to a press release.
The Bellevue district will use its grant funding to help start a mentoring program that connects students and business owners.
The City of Epworth’s grant will go toward downtown signage and facade enhancements.
Jones County Economic Development will use its funding for a Creative Adventure Lab satellite location in Monticello.