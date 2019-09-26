The Dubuque County Library District now has hot spots and Chromebook laptops available to be checked out by resident cardholders age 13 or older.

A press release states that the items can be checked out for one week at a time, with no renewals. They are the only items that still will have overdue fines, at a rate of $5 per day. Hot spots allow users to connect to the internet anywhere on any wireless-enabled device, such as a tablet, smartphone or laptop.

The library district has branches in Asbury, Epworth, Farley, Holy Cross and Peosta.

