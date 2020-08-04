GALENA, Ill. -- State officials announced recently that Jo Daviess County will receive about $688,000 in grants for the county government, townships and municipalities.
The grants were announced as part of the Rebuild Illinois plan put forth by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. They are designed to promote local infrastructure improvement projects, according to a press release.
Twenty-three townships in the county will receive about $400,000 in grants, while 10 municipalities will receive $122,350. The county government will receive $166,920.
Eligible projects for the grants include road and bridge improvements, traffic signage improvements, sidewalk replacement, bike path development and storm sewer improvement.