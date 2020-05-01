The Iowa Court of Appeals this week denied an appeal for a new trial by a man convicted of a 2009 killing in Dubuque.
Michael Mayton, 50, of Anamosa State Penitentiary, sought a new trial after he was convicted in 2010 of second-degree murder and assault causing serious injury. He fatally stabbed 38-year-old David Tate and wounded then-24-year-old Richard Schramm Jr. in August 2009.
Mayton, who is serving a 55-year sentence for the convictions, as well as a five-year sentence for striking former County Attorney Ralph Potter after being found guilty, argued in court filings that his trial attorney was ineffective by not giving an opening statement.
Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt denied Mayton’s motion for a new trial in 2018.
“Mayton presented no evidence or argument as to what (defense counsel) might have said in an opening statement that would have affected the outcome of the case in light of the overwhelming evidence presented during the trial,” the judge said.
A three-member panel of the appellate court agreed and affirmed the district court’s order.