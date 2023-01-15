The Salvation Army of Dubuque is still hoping to get closer to its 2022 campaign goal of $320,000, officials at the nonprofit said in a press release. The kettle portion of the campaign finished on Dec. 24 and raised $110,000. The mail appeal will continue until Jan. 31, and so far, has brought in nearly $128,000.
The Dubuque Salvation Army was able to provide its usual Christmas assistance programs distributing new toys to more than 500 needy children and food vouchers to about 2,000 area residents.
The annual kettle campaign also supports many local programs year-round such as the new children’s ballet, archery, music and character building programs; senior center activities; nutrition classes; spiritual care; financial assistance; food pantry and the Pathway of Hope program. The campaign also will support the community garden where more than 1,000 pounds of fresh produce have been harvested each year over the past four summers and distributed through the food pantry and other feeding programs in Dubuque. Additionally, the Salvation Army has a summer fan program for low-income residents and the elderly and is developing an emergency disaster services team.
To learn more, give a monetary donation or volunteer for the Salvation Army, call 563-556-1573.
